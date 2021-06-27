Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.55. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 68,980 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at C$414,544.90. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 290,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,604.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.