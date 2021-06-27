Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.09

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $22.00. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 17,144 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOSYY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Toshiba alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.