Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,506 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Toll Brothers worth $79,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.