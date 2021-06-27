Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.34% of Titan Machinery worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $409,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of TITN opened at $31.80 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $716.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

