Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

