thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.98. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

