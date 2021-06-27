Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $37.82 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00135806 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

