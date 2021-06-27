Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 319,489 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $17.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

