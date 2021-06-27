The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 5.3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 7,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 273,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.78 million, a PE ratio of -61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,348,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

