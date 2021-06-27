The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 5.3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 7,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 273,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $891.78 million, a PE ratio of -61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,348,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
