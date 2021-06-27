The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Kroger by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

