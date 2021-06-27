The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

