The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €32.50 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.50 ($38.24) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.27. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

