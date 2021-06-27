The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $20.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

