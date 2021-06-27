The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,368 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $138,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.