The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $418.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.42 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $368.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

