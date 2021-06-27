The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

