The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

