TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.17. 128,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,561. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

