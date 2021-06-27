Terra Price Tops $5.18 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $59.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00015605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,450,348 coins and its circulating supply is 417,724,759 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

