TenUp Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $3,284.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 82% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005120 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001837 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,693,430 coins and its circulating supply is 17,526,536 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

