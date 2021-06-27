TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

TTGT stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

