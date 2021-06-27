Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

