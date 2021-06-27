Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY opened at $38.96 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

