Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.