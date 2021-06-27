Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 11,183 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

