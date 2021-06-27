Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.41. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

