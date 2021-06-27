Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

