Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,578 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medallia were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Medallia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

