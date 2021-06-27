TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $251,086.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

