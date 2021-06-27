TCG BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,383. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

