TCG BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.
Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,383. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.09.
In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
