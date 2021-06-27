TC Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$63.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Also, Director Jay J. White purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,258.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,806.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,367 shares of company stock worth $83,907 and have sold 2,900 shares worth $198,319.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.