Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.70% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $67,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,209.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

