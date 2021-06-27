Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Position Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTCF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.