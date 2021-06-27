Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.52. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 356%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 7,019,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

