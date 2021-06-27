Taal Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III accounts for about 0.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $9,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $7,470,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $5,994,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $3,984,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $2,988,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

