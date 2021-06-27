Taal Capital Management LP Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Taal Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 4.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $157,486,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

