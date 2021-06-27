SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.89.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.