Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

