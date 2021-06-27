SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

