Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,067 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after acquiring an additional 845,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

NYSE SLF opened at $51.82 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

