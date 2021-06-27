Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.53. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 99.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 278.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $178.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.