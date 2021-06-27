Summit Industrial Income REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$10.77 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.