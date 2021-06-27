Streamr Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $100.56 million and $40.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

