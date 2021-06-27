Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

