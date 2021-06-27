Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 527% compared to the average volume of 362 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.23 on Friday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

