Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510,926 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $381,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

