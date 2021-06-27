Stifel Financial Corp Sells 45,690 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Waste Management worth $276,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

