Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,606,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $302,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

