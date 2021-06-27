Stifel Financial Corp Has $207.57 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of AT&T worth $207,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

NYSE T opened at $28.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

