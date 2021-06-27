Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $195,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

